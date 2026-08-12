Ocean Temperature Hits Historic Record in July
In July 2026, the average global ocean surface temperature reached the highest level on record for this month. The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), operated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, reported this.
According to the report, July 2026 was the second-hottest July globally in the history of observations. The record remains July 2023. Last month, the global average land-surface temperature was 16.9°C, or 0.67°C above the July average for 1991–2020.
Anomalous heat was also observed in Europe. The average land-surface temperature on the continent reached 20.49°C. Hot and dry weather intensified, especially in Western Europe, causing major wildfires in Spain and France.
The average ocean surface temperature reached 20.96°C, exceeding the previous record set in 2023. Experts expect the El Niño phenomenon to strengthen its impact on global ocean temperatures in the coming months.
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