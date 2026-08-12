The Name of Apple’s First Foldable Phone Has Been Revealed

·29·Technology
The Name of Apple’s First Foldable Phone Has Been Revealed

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable smartphone in September this year. While iPhone Fold was previously considered the leading name for the device, insiders have increasingly mentioned iPhone Ultra in recent months. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

According to Mark Gurman, a prominent Bloomberg analyst and insider, Apple employees are indeed calling the flexible gadget iPhone Ultra internally. However, the expert specifically emphasized that this does not guarantee the name will become the device’s final commercial name.

Secrecy and Codenames Within the Company

This caution is explained by Apple’s extremely secretive corporate policy. Company employees themselves often do not have advance information about upcoming devices unless they are directly involved in developing the product.

In addition, internal designations may simply be used as convenient codenames. In particular, it has become common for such terms to be shaped by numerous online leaks.

Changing Unofficial Names

As a reminder, Apple’s foldable smartphone has changed its unofficial name several times. Early leaks used the iPhone Fold designation, while in spring 2026, prominent insider Digital Chat Station reported that the device would go on sale specifically under the iPhone Ultra name.

Mark Gurman confirmed that the foldable iPhone’s announcement and sales are traditionally planned for September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. However, the initial production run is expected to be limited.

What Is Known About the Technical Specifications?

Many details about the new device have already been revealed. For example, another insider, Majin Bu, shared live photos of a mock-up bearing the Apple logo and reported that mass production would begin in July.

The expected key specifications include an approximately 7.7-inch inner display, the removal of Face ID, and the return of a Touch ID sensor built into the power button.

AppleiPhone UltraiPhone FoldMark GurmanTechnologies
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