Zebo Raximova distributed unusual invitations for season 2 of “Student”

Videos showing actress and blogger Zebo Raximova handing artists unusual red diploma-shaped invitations to the closed premiere of the new “Student 2” comedy series are spreading on social media.

It has been announced that season 2 of the “Student” series will premiere on 14 August at 18:00. Zebo Raximova noted that the first episodes will also be shown on YouTube at the same time for those who want to watch the series.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the series will be released on YouTube. The subsequent episodes are reportedly scheduled to be broadcast on the ITV channel.

The invitation-distribution process circulating on social media has further increased viewers’ interest in the new season of the series.