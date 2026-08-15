Heavy loss in Navoi: Chairman of Tomdi District Court dies in road accident

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Heavy loss in Navoi: Chairman of Tomdi District Court dies in road accident

A serious road accident occurred in Navoi Region. Aziza Mirzaeva, who had been serving as chairwoman of the Tomdi District Court for Criminal Cases, was involved in a car accident while on her way to perform her official duties and tragically died at the age of 39. This was reported by a source familiar with the matter to Kun.uz.

The incident occurred near noon on 15 August on the «Zarafshon — Tomdi» highway.

How did the tragedy occur?

According to preliminary information, the details of the incident are as follows:

  • Direction of travel: Aziza Mirzaeva was traveling from the city of Zarafshon to Tomdi District — her place of work — in her own «Cobalt» vehicle;

  • Loss of control: During the journey, the driver lost control, and the vehicle left the road at high speed and overturned;

  • Severe consequences: The court chairwoman died at the scene from the serious injuries she sustained;

  • Road conditions and causes: Although preliminary assumptions point to excessive speed, attention is also being drawn to the poor, badly damaged condition of the road surface in the area where the accident occurred.

Heavy loss in Navoi: Chairman of Tomdi District Court dies in road accident

39-year-old judge and mother of two

In December 2024, Aziza Asatovna Mirzaeva was appointed chairwoman of the Tomdi District Court for Criminal Cases of Navoi Region for her first five-year term in judicial office. She was a dedicated professional and the mother of two children.

Heavy loss in Navoi: Chairman of Tomdi District Court dies in road accident

The Supreme Council of Judges of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the staff of the Supreme Court expressed their deep condolences to Aziza Mirzaeva's family members, loved ones and colleagues in connection with her untimely death.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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