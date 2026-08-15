Manchester United and Milan Face Off in a Friendly Match in Poland

·48·Sport
Manchester United and Milan Face Off in a Friendly Match in Poland

According to ixbt.com and international sports sources, Manchester United and Milan faced each other in a friendly match in Wrocław, Poland, as part of their final preparations before the new season. The game served as Milan’s last test before their opening Serie A fixture. Goal.com reports this.

Ruben Amorim’s side went through a series of tests during their preseason preparations. Milan drew with Inter in the Perth derby but suffered a heavy 3–0 defeat against Chelsea in Indonesia. This match was the final stop on the team’s preseason schedule.

Squad problems and debuts

Milan arrived for the match with significant absences. Due to injuries and issues caused by the transfer market, players such as Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku were left out of the squad for technical reasons. Gabbia, Gimenez, Leão and Pulisic were also unable to play because of various injuries.

Nevertheless, the match was memorable for Milan fans because of a historic transfer-related event. Gonçalo Ramos, Serie A’s most expensive signing of the current transfer window and the most expensive acquisition in Milan’s history, made his first start for the club and completed his unofficial debut.

An early goal and the start of the match

The match began with a shock for Milan. Manchester United launched a dangerous attack in the opening minutes. Breaking through on the left, Dorgu unleashed a powerful shot, and goalkeeper Torriani managed to tip the ball around the post for a corner.

However, the resulting corner led to the opening goal. Maguire met a cross from the left with a precise header, took advantage of the space he was left in and made it 1–0, putting the English side ahead.

Manchester UnitedMilanFriendly MatchSerie AFootball
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