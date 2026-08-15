The Tensor G6 processor in Google Pixel 11 smartphones turned out not to be 2 nm as expected

·22·Technology
The Tensor G6 processor in Google Pixel 11 smartphones turned out not to be 2 nm as expected

Google’s newly unveiled Tensor G6 processor, designed for the Pixel 11 smartphone lineup, is causing heated debate in the technology world. According to ixbt.com, it has emerged that, contrary to the expectations of many, this SoC is not manufactured at TSMC facilities using a 2 nm process. This once again clearly demonstrates how complex semiconductor production costs and technological leaps are in the modern mobile device market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the presentation, Google executives placed particular emphasis on the new chip’s significantly improved energy efficiency. However, journalists noticed that the company deliberately did not disclose details about the processor’s exact process technology during the presentation. The information was later confirmed by one of Google’s vice presidents, revealing that the Tensor G6 is actually produced at TSMC plants using a 3 nm process.

The process technology and its details

Experts say it remains unclear which specific 3 nm process was used for the Tensor G6. However, analysts assume it could be the N3P process used for the previous-generation Tensor G5 or a similar advanced technology. Although the transition to 2 nm standards has not taken place, the new processor continues to demonstrate strong energy-efficiency figures.

Experts point to financial factors as the main reason for this decision. Switching to a new 2 nm process would clearly have sharply increased production costs. With the prices of fast and permanent storage continuing to rise in the global market, such a move might not have been economically justified for the company.

Pricing policy and market impact

Considering market conditions, Google was forced to pursue a very cautious pricing policy. In particular, the base Pixel 11 model became $100 more expensive than the previous Pixel 10. Nevertheless, given that the new model’s internal storage capacity has doubled, it becomes clear that Google did not artificially inflate the smartphone’s price.

Given today’s challenging market realities, doubling the storage capacity while keeping the price relatively stable came as an unexpected but positive development for consumers. The Tensor G6 processor remaining at the 3 nm level demonstrates the importance of finding a balance between technological capabilities and economic feasibility.

GoogleTensor G6Pixel 11TSMCTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The US Budget Smartphone Market Is Shrinking SharplyThe US Budget Smartphone Market Is Shrinking SharplyToday, 16:29Tests to Catch the Starship Spacecraft Using the Mechazilla Tower BeginTests to Catch the Starship Spacecraft Using the Mechazilla Tower BeginToday, 15:22First Foldable iPhone Sales May Initially Launch in Just One MarketFirst Foldable iPhone Sales May Initially Launch in Just One MarketToday, 14:54Apple Warns iPhone and Mac Users About Dangerous CyberattacksApple Warns iPhone and Mac Users About Dangerous CyberattacksToday, 14:30iQOO unveils a concept smartphone with a 15 000 mA·ch batteryiQOO unveils a concept smartphone with a 15 000 mA·ch batteryToday, 13:55Apple Expected to Change the iPhone 18 Release ScheduleApple Expected to Change the iPhone 18 Release ScheduleToday, 13:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids