The Tensor G6 processor in Google Pixel 11 smartphones turned out not to be 2 nm as expected

Google’s newly unveiled Tensor G6 processor, designed for the Pixel 11 smartphone lineup, is causing heated debate in the technology world. According to ixbt.com, it has emerged that, contrary to the expectations of many, this SoC is not manufactured at TSMC facilities using a 2 nm process. This once again clearly demonstrates how complex semiconductor production costs and technological leaps are in the modern mobile device market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the presentation, Google executives placed particular emphasis on the new chip’s significantly improved energy efficiency. However, journalists noticed that the company deliberately did not disclose details about the processor’s exact process technology during the presentation. The information was later confirmed by one of Google’s vice presidents, revealing that the Tensor G6 is actually produced at TSMC plants using a 3 nm process.

The process technology and its details

Experts say it remains unclear which specific 3 nm process was used for the Tensor G6. However, analysts assume it could be the N3P process used for the previous-generation Tensor G5 or a similar advanced technology. Although the transition to 2 nm standards has not taken place, the new processor continues to demonstrate strong energy-efficiency figures.

Experts point to financial factors as the main reason for this decision. Switching to a new 2 nm process would clearly have sharply increased production costs. With the prices of fast and permanent storage continuing to rise in the global market, such a move might not have been economically justified for the company.

Pricing policy and market impact

Considering market conditions, Google was forced to pursue a very cautious pricing policy. In particular, the base Pixel 11 model became $100 more expensive than the previous Pixel 10. Nevertheless, given that the new model’s internal storage capacity has doubled, it becomes clear that Google did not artificially inflate the smartphone’s price.

Given today’s challenging market realities, doubling the storage capacity while keeping the price relatively stable came as an unexpected but positive development for consumers. The Tensor G6 processor remaining at the 3 nm level demonstrates the importance of finding a balance between technological capabilities and economic feasibility.