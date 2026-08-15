Father Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His Son

·51·World
Father Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His Son

A possible plot to kill a 14-year-old in Brazil was reportedly uncovered through conversations with ChatGPT and reported to police. G1 reported this.

Suspect Discussed His Plan With Artificial Intelligence

According to Espírito Santo state police, the 43-year-old man, who lived in Eunápolis, had refused to pay child support for several months and discussed plans to harm his child with a chatbot.

In the conversations, he provided detailed information about his intentions and asked for advice on carrying them out.

The dangerous content in the message was reportedly flagged, and the information was passed on to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began after the FBI contacted Brazilian authorities. Police searched the suspect's home and determined that his plan was serious.

The man has not been arrested yet because he did not have time to carry out his plan. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the teenager is currently safe and that measures are being taken to protect him.

BrazilChatGPTEspírito SantoFederal Bureau of InvestigationEunápolis
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Police Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethPolice Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethToday, 17:48Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?Today, 17:3714-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attentionToday, 17:32Pakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First TicketPakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First TicketToday, 12:08Woman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from AfghanistanWoman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from AfghanistanToday, 11:20Robot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes EveryoneRobot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes EveryoneToday, 10:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time