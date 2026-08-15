Father Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His Son

A possible plot to kill a 14-year-old in Brazil was reportedly uncovered through conversations with ChatGPT and reported to police. G1 reported this.

Suspect Discussed His Plan With Artificial Intelligence

According to Espírito Santo state police, the 43-year-old man, who lived in Eunápolis, had refused to pay child support for several months and discussed plans to harm his child with a chatbot.

In the conversations, he provided detailed information about his intentions and asked for advice on carrying them out.

The dangerous content in the message was reportedly flagged, and the information was passed on to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began after the FBI contacted Brazilian authorities. Police searched the suspect's home and determined that his plan was serious.

The man has not been arrested yet because he did not have time to carry out his plan. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the teenager is currently safe and that measures are being taken to protect him.