Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media

In the Karaja Mountain area of Siverek district in Şanlıurfa, children turned a muddy patch between agricultural fields into a playground. Water and mud collected in the fields became a place for them to cool off during the scorching summer days.

The widely shared footage shows the children burying their hands and feet in the mud and playfully joking with one another. Some ran through the mud and spent time among the puddles.

For children growing up in the village, playing this way in nature was recorded as one of the ordinary scenes of local life.

Residents said such activities help children become more familiar with the rural environment and nature. Photos and videos of them spread across social media in a short time, attracting users’ attention.