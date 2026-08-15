A world first: the “Green” route for finding shaded streets has appeared in Tashkent

·58·Society
A world first: the “Green” route for finding shaded streets has appeared in Tashkent

Walking in the summer heat will now be a much cooler and more comfortable experience for residents of the capital. Yandex Maps, the digital mapping service, has introduced an entirely new route type for pedestrians in Tashkent — the “Green” route.

Notably, Uzbekistan has become the first country in the world where this unique and convenient feature was tested and officially launched.

90% accuracy: How does artificial intelligence find shaded areas?

This feature is not simply an ordinary map—it works using sophisticated neural networks and satellite analysis:

  • Digital green map: Using artificial intelligence, Yandex Maps has created a complete digital map of Tashkent’s trees. The neural network scanned satellite images and identified the location of tree canopies and shaded areas with 90% accuracy;

  • Multifactor analysis: When creating a route, the algorithm comprehensively assesses not only the distance, but also tree density, the proportion of open sunny areas, and air temperature throughout the day;

  • Convenient choice: When users select a pedestrian route, the map offers not only standard routes but also a special “Green” option passing through shady, cooler streets.

A new stage in everyday life and urban infrastructure

The new feature will help city residents reduce the risk of sunstroke when traveling to the metro and public transport stops, running daily errands, or taking quiet evening walks.

At the same time, the technology highlights the role of urban planning and landscaping in human health, once again proving that shade and trees are an integral part of modern pedestrian infrastructure.

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TashkentYandex MapsUzbekistanTelegram
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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