Attention, applicants: Final university admission results have been announced!

·89·Society
Attention, applicants: Final university admission results have been announced!

The day that millions of applicants and their parents in Uzbekistan had eagerly awaited has arrived. The final selection results — the admission mandate — for the entrance tests held for undergraduate programmes at higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year have officially been announced.

From now on, every applicant can check online through several official and convenient channels whether they have been recommended for admission on the basis of a state grant or a tuition contract.

How can the results be checked? (3 main ways)

The Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has provided the following convenient methods for finding out the final selection results:

  1. Via the official my.uzbmb.uz portal: By logging into the system through a personal account and entering the passport series and number, as well as the personal identification number of the individual (JShShIR), applicants can view their complete results.

  2. Via the special mandat.uzbmb.uz website: By accessing this open portal and entering the applicant’s registered ID number, users can instantly find out their test scores, selected programmes and admission recommendation status.

  3. Through higher education institution lists: The final test results list has also been fully submitted to the higher education institutions selected by applicants. Information can also be obtained through the relevant institution’s responsible admissions committees.

Next step for those recommended for admission

All young people who have secured admission according to the final mandate results can now contact the admissions committees of the relevant higher education institutions, complete their documents in accordance with the established procedure and begin preparing for the new academic year.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

UzbekistanAgency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skillsmy.uzbmb.uzmandat.uzbmb.uz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

An Isuzu truck caught fire on the Yangi yo‘l roadAn Isuzu truck caught fire on the Yangi yo‘l roadToday, 05:583-year-old boy rescued from his mother’s violence in Tashkent3-year-old boy rescued from his mother’s violence in TashkentToday, 05:51Debt of 150 million soums recovered from debtorDebt of 150 million soums recovered from debtorYesterday, 18:15The Company’s Non-Residential Property Was Seized Over DebtThe Company’s Non-Residential Property Was Seized Over DebtYesterday, 18:12Did blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court rulingDid blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court rulingYesterday, 17:46“House management heads” defrauded citizens of 574.6 million soums“House management heads” defrauded citizens of 574.6 million soumsYesterday, 15:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy