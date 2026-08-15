Attention, applicants: Final university admission results have been announced!

The day that millions of applicants and their parents in Uzbekistan had eagerly awaited has arrived. The final selection results — the admission mandate — for the entrance tests held for undergraduate programmes at higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year have officially been announced.

From now on, every applicant can check online through several official and convenient channels whether they have been recommended for admission on the basis of a state grant or a tuition contract.

How can the results be checked? (3 main ways)

The Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has provided the following convenient methods for finding out the final selection results:

Via the official my.uzbmb.uz portal: By logging into the system through a personal account and entering the passport series and number, as well as the personal identification number of the individual (JShShIR), applicants can view their complete results. Via the special mandat.uzbmb.uz website: By accessing this open portal and entering the applicant’s registered ID number, users can instantly find out their test scores, selected programmes and admission recommendation status. Through higher education institution lists: The final test results list has also been fully submitted to the higher education institutions selected by applicants. Information can also be obtained through the relevant institution’s responsible admissions committees.

Next step for those recommended for admission

All young people who have secured admission according to the final mandate results can now contact the admissions committees of the relevant higher education institutions, complete their documents in accordance with the established procedure and begin preparing for the new academic year.

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