Lineups announced for friendly between Milan and Manchester United

According to Goal.com, Ruben Amorim’s Milan will face Michael Carrick’s Manchester United in a friendly in Wrocław, Poland. The match will serve as Milan’s final preparation before the new Serie A season. The website reports the following.

Milan, which underwent significant changes during the summer transfer window, had played a number of friendlies before this match. The team drew with Inter in the Perth derby but lost 3-0 to Chelsea in Indonesia.

Squad issues and new signings

Milan have several major absences ahead of the match. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku were left out of the squad due to the coach’s technical decision and their status within the team. Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulisic will also miss the game through various injuries.

Nevertheless, there is positive news for Milan fans. Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing of this transfer window in Serie A and the most expensive purchase in the club’s history, will make his unofficial debut for his new team in the starting lineup.

Official lineups and preseason tests

This clash will be the final stage before the official start for both coaches. Manchester United, managed by Michael Carrick, will start with the following lineup:

Goalkeeper: Lammens

Defenders: Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw

Midfielders: Tielemans, Santos

Attacking midfielders and wingers: Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Milan, led by Ruben Amorim, will use a 3-4-2-1 formation and have given the following players a chance: Torriani, Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Estupiñán, Loftus-Cheek, Sisse and Gonçalo Ramos.

Milan are scheduled to play their first Serie A match against a Turin club on the evening of 23 August, Tashkent time. This test in Wrocław will be important in assessing the team’s prospects for the new season.