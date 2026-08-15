What did Luis Enrique say about Ferran Torres’s move to PSG?

·56·Sport
What did Luis Enrique say about Ferran Torres’s move to PSG?

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have completed another major signing in the summer transfer window. The team’s head coach gave his first detailed comments on Spanish forward Ferran Torres , who joined the Parisian club from Barcelona, Luis Enrique said.

The Spanish coach highly praised the abilities of the 26-year-old forward, whom he knows well from the national team, and stressed that the transfer would significantly strengthen PSG’s attack.

“Ferran can play anywhere in attack”

Speaking to journalists, Luis Enrique noted that the new player’s tactical versatility would be a major advantage for the team:

I’m delighted with the signing of Ferran Torres. We continue to strengthen the squad. As a team, we must always remain open to the best opportunities on the market, and Ferran is a truly world-class player. We know his potential very well.

He can quickly adapt to our playing requirements and, most importantly, perform at an equally high level in any position across the attack. Having such a versatile footballer in the squad is very important. We will continue working with sporting director Luis Campos to strengthen the team further.”

World champion and his Barcelona statistics

In recent years, Ferran Torres has performed at a high level not only at club level but also on the international stage:

  • Club productivity: In the previous club season, the forward made a total of 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 3 assists ;

  • Historic victory: Torres scored the decisive goal against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, helping Spain win the national team’s first major world title;

  • Market value: The renowned Transfermarkt portal currently values the 26-year-old’s transfer at €55 million.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG aim to use Ferran Torres’s versatile talent to reach the highest heights in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League next season.

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Luis EnriqueFerran TorresParis Saint-GermainBarcelonaLuis Campos
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