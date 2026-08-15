Inter to Face Real Betis in Final Preseason Friendly

·2·Sport
Inter to Face Real Betis in Final Preseason Friendly

Inter have travelled to Bari for their final friendly before the new season. According to Goal.com, the Milan side will face Spanish club Real Betis at the San Nicola Stadium, with the match serving as the final opportunity for the head coach to test his tactical plans before the official start, as Goal.com reports .

The official start of Inter’s 2026/27 season is now just around the corner. Exactly seven days later, on Saturday, 23 August, the team will host Monza at home. Before this opening fixture at San Siro, the friendly in Bari will be crucial for the coaching staff.

Squad News and Main Focus

Head coach Chivu is expected to test the players likely to start against Monza in this match. However, the main focus of experts and fans is not on the new signing Spence, officially announced yesterday, but on the fitness of key players who joined the squad later and have yet to feature in a match.

In particular, the coaching staff are closely monitoring the fitness levels of the team’s main stars, Stones, Lautaro and Thuram. Their absence from the preseason matches had been something of a headache for the coach, so today’s game will be an important foundation for restoring their match sharpness.

Predicted Lineups and Match Details

The expected starting lineups for both teams have also been revealed ahead of the match. The hosts are expected to use a 3-5-2 formation:

  • Goalkeeper: Martinez
  • Defenders: Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni
  • Midfielders: Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco
  • Forwards: Esposito, Bonny
  • Head Coach: Chivu
Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, are expected to start the match in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Spanish club are set to feature experienced players including Valles, Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Fran Garcia, Isco and Antony.

The match will kick off at 19:30 local time at Bari’s San Nicola Stadium. The game will show whether the Italian giants can successfully complete the final stage of their preseason preparations and enter the competitive fixtures in good shape.

InterReal BetisFootballSerie AFriendly Match
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