3-year-old boy rescued from his mother’s violence in Tashkent

·36·Society
3-year-old boy rescued from his mother’s violence in Tashkent

It was established that a 3-year-old boy (A.I.), born in 2023, was regularly subjected to violence by his mother (A.T.), born in 1989, in Tashkent’s Yashnabad district. The case was examined following an appeal from neighbors, and it was found that the child was living in difficult conditions. This was reported by the Children’s Ombudsman.

It emerged that neighbors, concerned that the minor was being subjected to violence, contacted the relevant authorities. The investigation found that the 3-year-old boy was regularly beaten, given sleeping medication and, in some cases, left unattended.

A criminal case was opened against the boy’s mother under Article 110 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan — “Torture.” To ensure the child’s safety, a protection order was issued and temporary guardianship was established.

The child’s health is currently reported to be stable. Taking the child’s best interests into account, the responsible authorities are taking steps to resolve through the courts the issues of removing him from his mother’s care and depriving the mother of her parental rights.

The incident once again demonstrated the importance of neighbors’ and citizens’ reports in identifying cases of violence against children in a timely manner. Under the law, individuals who witness cases of pressure or violence against a child may report them to the relevant authorities.

TashkentYashnabadUzbekistan
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