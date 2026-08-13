A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone

Residents of Glasgow and visitors to the city were amazed to see a giant dragon in the sky. HBO's popular fantasy series House of the DragonThis unusual model, reminiscent of the dragon from the series, was displayed in the city sky ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Measuring 8 metres long, the dragon flew over the River Clyde, the SEC Armadillo and the OVO Hydro venues, creating the impression that the fantastical world of Westeros had come to life.

Interestingly, the airborne model is not simply a replica made to look like a dragon. It is an exact copy of Syrax the dragon associated with Rhaenyra Targaryen. It was reportedly created using House of the Dragon production 3D scans to ensure a realistic appearance.

Creating the dragon took 3,000 hours

A team of 14 specialists worked on the giant model for three months. In total, nearly 3,000 hours were spent creating it.

Despite its size, the dragon is not heavy—it weighs just 13 kilogramsThe structure is made from carbon fiber, aluminium and special foam materials.

The model is notable not only for its appearance but also for its mobility. It has 23 moving parts including its wings, head and tail. This allows the dragon to move like a living creature.

A special propulsion system installed in its legs enables the model to rise into the air and fly.

According to the organizers, the project was carried out to give visitors arriving in Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games a unique welcome, while also showcasing the combination of sport, modern technology and a fantasy world.

The Commonwealth Games began on 23 July. Broadcasts of the sporting events are available to viewers on HBO Max, while TNT Sports is providing coverage on television. boshlangan. Sport musobaqalarining translyatsiyalari tomoshabinlarga HBO Max orqali taqdim etilmoqda, TNT Sports esa musobaqalarning efirdagi ko‘rsatuvlarini ta’minlamoqda.