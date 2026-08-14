Debt of 150 million soums recovered from debtor

Practical measures were taken to recover debts under 18 enforcement proceedings handled by the G‘allaorol District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

In particular, when the process of seizing a non-residential building belonging to the debtor began as part of these enforcement proceedings, the debtor took steps to fulfill their obligations and fully repaid the total debt of 150,8 million soums.

Thus, 150,8 million soums was recovered under 18 enforcement proceedings without the need to seize property or apply other compulsory enforcement measures.

This case once again demonstrates the importance of fulfilling obligations specified in enforcement documents on time, voluntarily settling debts, and preventing compulsory enforcement measures.

The G‘allaorol District Department of the Bureau continues its consistent efforts to ensure the enforcement of enforcement documents, recover debts, and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of claimants.