An Isuzu truck caught fire on the Yangi yo‘l road

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An Isuzu truck caught fire on the Yangi yo‘l road

An Isuzu truck caught fire on the M39 «Toshkent–Termiz» highway, which runs through Yangi yo‘l district of Tashkent region.

It was reported that the incident occurred at approximately 18:30 on 14 August. The 48-year-old driver was driving the truck when a fire suddenly broke out in the vehicle’s engine compartment.

The flames soon spread to other parts of the vehicle, and the truck burned down.

Neither the driver nor any other road users were injured in the incident. No harm was caused to anyone’s health.

The Yangi yo‘l District Emergency Situations Department is currently conducting an inquiry to determine the cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the fire.

IsuzuYangiyulTashkentTermez
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