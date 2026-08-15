The Clubs Where Christopher Nkunku Could Continue His Career Revealed

·49·Sport
The Clubs Where Christopher Nkunku Could Continue His Career Revealed

French forward Christopher Nkunku is expected to leave his team soon because head coach Ruben Amorim has not included him in his plans and the player has been placed on the transfer list. According to Matteo Moretto, leading clubs from Italy and Germany are seriously interested in the player. Goal.com reports .

The forward, born in 1997, joined AC Milan in the summer of 2025. However, due to changes within the team and the coach’s tactical decisions, his spell at Milan has turned out to be much shorter than expected, and he has been left out of the first team.

Nkunku was not included in the squad for Manchester United’s friendly against AC Milan in Poland. The player was also reportedly seen leaving the Milanello training centre on Friday for personal reasons. This has further increased the likelihood of an imminent move to another club.

Transfer Market And Leading Contenders

According to GOAL.com, as transfer rumours surrounding the player continue to intensify, German giants RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have joined Roma and Manchester United in the race. These clubs have begun taking steps towards a potential transfer in recent hours.

For RB Leipzig, the transfer could represent a sensational reunion. Nkunku reached the peak of his career at the German club during the 2022/23 season and was transferred on the back of those outstanding performances.

AC Milan spent €37 million to sign the player last summer, with a further €5 million in bonuses included. However, those bonuses were not triggered. To avoid a financial loss, the club plans to sell him for at least €30 million or loan him with a mandatory purchase option of no less than €22.6 million.

Although these figures appear high in the current market, experts do not consider the deal impossible. Among the players excluded from Ruben Amorim’s squad, the French forward is currently the most sought-after player on the transfer market.

Christopher NkunkuAC MilanRB LeipzigBorussia DortmundTransfer Market
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