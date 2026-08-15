Manchester City face new hurdles in search for Rodri replacement

England’s Manchester City have encountered unexpected difficulties while searching for candidates to fill the void that midfielder Rodri could suddenly leave behind. Reports suggest the experienced Spaniard is increasingly likely to continue his career at Barcelona, with the Catalan club having already submitted three offers to sign him. Goal.com reports this.

According to the sports outlet, the Citizens had been considering Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández as one of the main options to replace Rodri if he leaves. However, the conditions and deadlines previously set by the London club have changed, making the transfer process even more complicated.

Chelsea changes its conditions and deadline

Chelsea had previously indicated that they were prepared to accept an offer of £120 million for Enzo Fernández and had set a deadline. However, that deadline expired, and Manchester City were unable to put the amount on the table.

As a result, Chelsea withdrew the previously agreed terms for selling the midfielder. The London club now expects him to remain at Stamford Bridge for the 2026–27 season as well.

Uncertainty in the transfer market

Nevertheless, according to The Telegraph and renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have not completely abandoned this transfer option. The fact that the situation has entered completely uncharted territory does not rule out the possibility that negotiations could restart in the coming days.

If the English club decide to make another attempt, they will have to renegotiate the transfer terms from scratch this time, without any preferential agreement.