Chelsea Defeat Real Sociedad in Pre-Season Match

Xabi Alonso secured his first victory as Chelsea head coach, ending the team’s pre-season preparations with a hard-fought 3:1 win over Real Sociedad. According to Goal.com, although the match was tactically intriguing, it was also remembered for the mixed reaction from the stands toward midfielder Enzo Fernández. This London encounter was the final step for the Blues before the new season, according to Goal.com reports.

The coach used the 3-4-3 formation for the third consecutive time in pre-season matches. The system, which previously helped him win a historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen, is increasingly becoming Chelsea’s main tactical approach as well. The change gave summer arrivals Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix their first opportunity to showcase themselves on the pitch.

Morgan Rogers Makes a Lightning-Fast Start

Morgan Rogers, signed for a substantial fee, made an immediate impact by opening the scoring within the first ten minutes. However, the first half was far from perfect for Chelsea. The hosts struggled to deal with Real Sociedad’s pressing and were forced deeper. As a result, the Spanish visitors took control and restored parity before the break with Jon Mikel Aramburu’s precise strike from outside the box.

The Londoners returned for the second half in a completely different mood and managed to turn the game in their favor. Just two minutes after the restart, João Pedro put his team back in front. The Brazilian forward headed captain Reece James’s accurate cross into the net, delighting the crowd.

João Pedro’s Brace and the Situation Surrounding Enzo Fernández

João Pedro, who was highly active throughout the match, scored his second goal of the game in the 77th minute and his seventh during pre-season. The goal effectively settled the contest and ensured that Chelsea left the pitch with a victory. However, one of the most discussed moments came in the 62nd minute.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández, introduced from the bench, was greeted by both applause and boos from the supporters. This was linked to transfer rumors involving Manchester City and his recent performances for the national team. Nevertheless, the discontent faded during the match, and the crowd once again began backing his name as usual.