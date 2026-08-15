Asus pleased with initial demand for Nvidia RTX Spark laptops

Asus has announced that the initial production capacity allocated for its next-generation laptops based on Nvidia RTX Spark platforms has been fully booked. The report comes from ixbt.com. This indicates strong interest in these devices from the market and retail networks. Ixbt.com reports that.

According to company representatives, the market reaction during a Q&A session at one of the sales events was acknowledged to be higher than expected. Although this does not fully reflect the final level of demand among individual buyers, it indicates strong optimism among key partners and dealers.

Reasons for the unexpectedly high interest

Asus has not yet disclosed the exact number of these laptops or their planned total production volume. Nevertheless, the fact that retailers have fully allocated the initial batch confirms strong confidence in the product.

Experts believe that the new RTX Spark systems could bring significant changes to the mobile computer market. The technology is expected to offer users high performance and energy efficiency, which could further increase demand.

Launch timeline and pricing

Laptops of this type are scheduled to go on sale by the end of this year. However, no exact pricing has been announced so far. Nevertheless, experts expect them to be expensive, given the advanced technology and the distinctive nature of the Nvidia platform.

Asus is expected to place particular emphasis on developing this product line and consider opportunities to increase production volumes in the future. Once the devices enter the market, competition is sure to intensify and the pace of technological innovation will accelerate.