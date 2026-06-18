Ronaldo's family claims victory was stolen from Portugal national team

The unexpected draw (1:1) in the Portugal national team's match against DR Congo during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has caused a major stir. While Cristiano Ronaldo recorded one of his worst performances, his relatives are attempting to shift the blame away from the player. Specifically, the legendary forward's sisters defended the national team on social media, criticizing the refereeing and the team's play. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo touched the ball only 25 times, marking his lowest statistic in major tournaments. Additionally, his goal drought in major competitions has reached 10 games. Despite this, the player's sister, Elma Aveiro, noted on her Instagram page that Portugal's victory had been stolen. According to RMC, she wrote that those outside the pitch do not understand the pressure and that the result was unfair.

Sharp reactions from family members

Katia Aveiro also did not stand aside in defending her brother. According to information provided by Record, she pointed out the team's tactical errors. Katia called it strange that the players seemed to have forgotten how to pass and transition to counter-attacks, with the game mostly played in defense and midfield. Like Elma, she tried to reassure fans, saying, "a bad start ends with a good finish."

However, football experts and legends are being much harsher regarding Ronaldo's performance. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry noted on Fox Sports that the 41-year-old forward's movements are negatively affecting the team's dynamics. In his view, Ronaldo's excessive desire to score is hindering other players, particularly Bruno Fernandes.

"Because he wants to score in any situation, he is blocking Bruno Fernandes' path. It's not you, but the team that should score on the pitch," Henry stated in his sharp criticism. This view was widely supported on social media, with many fans concerned that Roberto Martinez's team is becoming overly dependent on a single player.

This start on the road to the 2026 World Cup was an unexpected blow for the Portugal national team. Debates regarding the Al-Nassr star's physical condition and effectiveness are certain to intensify before the next matches. Now, the team must review not only the result but also the internal atmosphere and tactical balance on the pitch.