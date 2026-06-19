Ansu Fati's Unexpected Move: Former Barcelona Star Launches Music Career

·5·Sport
Ansu Fati's Unexpected Move: Former Barcelona Star Launches Music Career

Ansu Fati, a Barcelona academy graduate currently playing for Monaco, has surprised the football world by entering the professional music scene. The 23-year-old forward has officially released his debut single, "Sea como sea." With this, he becomes the first La Masia graduate to release an independent commercial track. According to Goal.com, reports say.

According to Goal.com, Fati signed a global distribution deal with Music Brokers, a subsidiary of Sony Music, for this project. The track, lasting two minutes and fifteen seconds, blends Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Amapiano rhythms. This is not merely a temporary hobby, but the result of the footballer's long-term effort.

From Injury to Art

It is reported that Ansu Fati's interest in music developed during a long rehabilitation process following a severe knee injury in 2020. The footballer worked secretly in professional recording studios in Nice alongside renowned producer Gambinoalaprod and former France national team member Paul Pogba.

Project management emphasizes that this initiative is not just a publicity stunt. According to Federico Scialabba, CEO of Music Brokers, Fati does not fit the stereotype of a "footballer who sings." Instead, he presents himself as a true artist who has honed his vocal abilities and songwriting skills through private lessons over the years.

Interest in music among stars is not new in modern football. Previously, Barcelona goalkeeper Jose Pinto built a successful producing career, while stars like Memphis Depay and Neymar have amassed millions of streams. Fati's song is lyrically about romantic determination and the passion for victory, reflecting the footballer's ambitions on the pitch.

New Contract with Monaco

Despite his musical debut, Ansu Fati is preparing to refocus his primary attention on professional football. He had a successful run in the French league last season, scoring 11 goals in 25 matches. This result left a positive impression on the club management.

According to latest reports, Monaco has reached an agreement with Barcelona for €11 million to make the forward's loan move permanent. Now, during the pre-season preparations, the footballer must prove in practice how he will balance his two professional careers — football and music.

Ansu FatiBarcelonaMonacoFootballMusic
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