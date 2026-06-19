Juventus Return to Randal Kolo Muani Pursuit to Boost Attack

·26·Sport
Juventus Return to Randal Kolo Muani Pursuit to Boost Attack

Turin's Juventus club has officially resumed negotiations for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. The Italian giants have identified the French forward as one of their primary targets for the summer transfer window. Goal.com reports this, citing information from Gazzetta. Goal.com reports this.

The club's new CEO Giovanni Carnevali is taking the initiative to finalize this deal. Reports suggest that the warm relationship between Carnevali and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is expected to accelerate the transfer. Previously, the parties failed to reach an agreement at the end of last year's transfer window, but the current situation is viewed much more positively.

Turin is not unfamiliar to Randal Kolo Muani. In 2025, he Juventus played on a six-month loan and left a positive impression. At that time, the striker managed to score 10 goals and quickly adapted to the team environment. Therefore, the coaching staff considers his return the most viable option to increase the team's attacking potential.

Transfer details and financial terms

The Parisians value their striker at approximately 30 million euros. Juventus aims to carry out the transfer under certain conditions to reduce the financial burden. According to the proposed scheme, the player will initially be signed on loan with a mandatory purchase clause included in the contract.

Randal Kolo Muani spent part of last season on loan at England's Tottenham. However, his time in London was not as successful as expected — he managed only 5 goals across all competitions. Despite this, the Turin club management continues to trust the player, relying on his Serie A experience and previous successful performances.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has demanded strengthening the competition in the attacking line. In the specialist's view, the team needs at least two high-level center-forwards. While Randal Kolo Muani remains the primary target, the club is also considering the issue of extending Dusan Vlahovic's contract. Despite disagreements during the previous management's tenure, negotiations with the Serbian forward may be resumed.

If this transfer takes place, Juventus will not only gain an experienced striker but also expand their tactical options in the attack. The French footballer's speed and versatility are expected to fit perfectly into Spalletti's system. A final meeting between the clubs is expected in the coming days to clarify the transfer details.

JuventusPSGRandal Kolo MuaniTransfersFootball
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