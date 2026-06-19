Historic Transfer: Bayern Demands Record Fee for Olise

·98·Sport
Historic Transfer: Bayern Demands Record Fee for Olise

A real transfer bombshell could explode in the football world. According to a sensational report by the famous Spanish Diario Sport publication, Bayern Munich is ready to sell French star Michael Olise to Real Madrid, but the price will be very high.

Neymar's 9-year record at risk

The Munich side is demanding more than 222 million euros for the France national team member.

Historical fact: If this deal is completed for the amount requested by Bayern, it will enter the annals as the most expensive transfer in football history. Until now, this record has been held by Neymar, who moved from Barcelona to PSG for the same amount (222 million euros) in 2017, remaining unbroken for nearly nine years.

Social media 'rebellion'

The player himself hinted that the transfer rumors are not baseless. Michael Olise recently deleted all photos, videos, and posts related to Bayern Munich from his official Instagram page. In the football world, such a 'virtual farewell' is usually the first signal of leaving a club, further fueling the talk of a move to Madrid.

Olise's staggering statistics

It is not for nothing that the Bayern management is demanding such an astronomical sum. The 24-year-old winger's stats for the completed season were truly formidable:

  • Appearances: 52 matches (all competitions)

  • Goals scored: 22 goals

  • Assists: 31 productive passes

  • Current contract: Valid until summer 2029

In today's market, such a price seems logical for a player who was directly involved in 53 goal situations in a single season. We will soon see whether Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dares to bet this historic and record-breaking amount.

Bayern MunichMichael OliseReal MadridNeymarFlorentino Pérez
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