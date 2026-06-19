Zlatan Ibrahimovic Exposes Ronaldo's Tactical Error

The unexpected 1-1 draw between Portugal and DR Congo in the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage is sparking widespread debate in the football world. In particular, the performance of 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing in his sixth World Cup, is under the experts' microscope.

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, staying true to form, sharply and eloquently criticized Ronaldo's tactical movement in one of the key situations.

A tactical lesson from Ibrahimovic: Where did Ronaldo go wrong?

In the 68th minute, with the score tied at 1-1, Ronaldo failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity—his shot flew just wide of the post. However, according to Zlatan, Cristiano made a strategic error even before the shot, during the reception of the ball, and should have left it for his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statement to Fox Sports: «Usually, attackers move from the near post toward the far corner. In such a situation, the forward draws the opposing defender away and creates open space (a zone) for the teammate coming up behind. Therefore, you made the wrong decision from the very start, Cristiano».

Ronaldo's match chronicle against DR Congo

Age and status: 41 years old, 6th World Cup of his career (an absolute record).

Time on pitch: Played the full 90 minutes from the opening whistle.

Efficiency: No goals or assists; missed a critical chance in a controversial situation.

What lies ahead for Portugal?

It is clear that things will not be easy for the Portuguese in the World Cup, which continues until July 19 across North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico). After the unexpected loss of points in the first round, Cristiano Ronaldo's team faces two very serious opponents in the group:

Uzbekistan — Led by Fabio Cannavaro and featuring one of the world's most expensive defenders, Abdukodir Khusanov, our national team is expected to be a real "headache" for the Portuguese attackers.

Colombia — A physically powerful team that became the group leader after defeating our representatives 3-1 in the first round.

Following Zlatan's harsh criticism, we will soon see what conclusions Ronaldo draws in the upcoming rounds, especially in the crucial match against Uzbekistan. Follow the hottest days of the World Cup with us!