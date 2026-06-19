Jorge Jesus could lead Portugal national team after 2026 World Cup

·26·Sport
Jorge Jesus could lead Portugal national team after 2026 World Cup

While World Cup debates are in full swing, insights into future major coaching transfers have begun to emerge. According to a report by the prestigious ESPN Brazil publication, a change in the head coach of the Portugal national team is expected after the 2026 World Cup concludes.

The current coach, Roberto Martinez, has a contract that expires after the tournament, and the parties have decided not to extend the agreement. In his place, the candidacy of experienced Portuguese specialist Jorge Jesus is being considered.

Jorge Jesus had been managing Al-Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. The fact that he recently left this position and could now reunite with Ronaldo in the Portugal national team makes this insight even more intriguing!

Key details of the potential appointment

Secret negotiations between the Portuguese Football Federation and the coach over recent months have progressed positively. The general overview of the situation is as follows:

Indicator

Details

Current coach

Roberto Martinez (leaves after 2026 World Cup)

Main candidate

Jorge Jesus (71 years old, Portugal)

Negotiation status

Very positive and close to the final stage

Last workplace

Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

What does this appointment give Portugal?

Jorge Jesus is known for his strictness, tactical meticulousness, and preference for attacking football. Portuguese fans admire him for his brilliant career at Benfica and Sporting, as well as his historic victories with Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores.

Football experts' opinion:

While the Portugal national team has shown pragmatic football under Roberto Martinez, the arrival of Jorge Jesus could restore the team's characteristic fighting spirit and expressive attacking style. Managing his home country's national team would be the pinnacle of the 71-year-old specialist's career. Furthermore, his ability to connect with Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars is expected to take the team's internal atmosphere to a new level.

For now, the Portuguese are focusing their attention on the World Cup battles in North America, but it is highly likely that official statements will be made as soon as the tournament ends.

Jorge JesusPortugalAl-NassrCristiano RonaldoBenfica
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