Lamine Yamal admits he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes

·26·Sport
Lamine Yamal admits he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old star of the Spanish national team and Barcelona, made a statement that may slightly worry fans but reflects the actual situation. The talented winger admitted that his physical condition has not yet fully recovered and he is not physically ready to be active on the pitch for the full duration of a match.

Aftereffects of the April injury

The unexpected draw (0:0) against Cape Verde in the first round of the World Cup was the first official match for Lamine Yamal after a long break.

  • Injury history: The player suffered a serious injury in one of the matches while playing for Barcelona in mid-April this year.

  • Precautionary measure: To avoid risking the young star's health, the Spanish national team coaching staff did not start him in the match against Cape Verde. Yamal only entered the game as a substitute halfway through the second half.

The player's thoughts on his condition

After his first minutes on the pitch, Yamal said the following about his match fitness:

«My physical condition is not yet ideal, there is no need to hide it. For now, I am not ready to help my national team at a high tempo for a full 90 minutes. However, the recovery process is continuing step by step. Whatever time the coach gives me, I will try to give my all on the pitch».

Important match ahead: Saudi Arabia

After losing points in the first round, the Spanish national team will take the field seeking only a victory in the next match to improve their chances of advancing from the group.

  • Match date: Sunday, June 21

  • Opponent: Saudi Arabia national team

  • Team goal: To secure the first 3 points and restore attacking efficiency.

How the coaches will utilize Lamine Yamal tactically in the crucial match against Saudi Arabia remains a mystery for now. Most likely, he will be kept as a substitute to strengthen the game. Follow the hottest World Cup events with us!

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpainSaudi ArabiaCape Verde
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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