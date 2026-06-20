USA beat Australia to secure early playoff spot

The USA national team, led by Mauricio Pochettino, continues its successful run at the home World Cup. In the second round of the group stage against Australia, the hosts delivered a confident performance and won 2:0 on the scoreboard.

This crucial victory allowed the Americans to secure their place in the next stage ahead of schedule.

Goals and match chronicle

The fate of the match was largely decided in the first half:

11th minute (Own goal): Following an active attack by the USA, the 'Socceroos' defender Burgess unexpectedly sent the ball into his own net to open the scoring — 1:0 .

44th minute: Just before the end of the first half, Freeman hit the target accurately, consolidating the hosts' lead — 2:0.

In the second half, Pochettino's pupils controlled the tempo of the game and managed to maintain the lead.

Group standings (after round 2)

The USA became group leaders with a 100% record after two games and secured an early playoff spot. Australia, despite the defeat, still has a good chance of advancing from the group.

USA — 6 points (Qualified for the next stage)

Australia — 3 points (Currently in 2nd place)

Starting lineups

The list of players who started the match is as follows:

USA (Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino) Australia Frise (GK), Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson, Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, Balogun, Pepi. Busic (GK), Italiano, Circati, Sutton, Burgess, Bausbee, O'Neil, Okon-Engstler, Tueaiota, Leckie, Velupillay.

Expert commentary:

With the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, tactical discipline and defensive stability have become clearly evident in the USA national team's play. Having conceded no goals in two games, the Americans are proving to be one of the serious favorites of the tournament in front of their fans. Australia will have to decisively resolve their qualification issue in the final round.