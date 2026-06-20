The long-standing rivalry between Italian football legends and former stars of Inter and Milan, Marco Materazzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has entered a new phase. Materazzi mocked his former teammate and fierce rival's role in the Milan management, ironically calling him the "greatest figure in Inter's history." This statement comes at a time of increasing instability and organizational issues within the Rossoneri camp. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently serving as an advisor to RedBird, the owners of AC Milan, is facing criticism for the team's management decisions. According to Goal.com, Materazzi appeared on the La Tripletta podcast and hinted that the former Swedish striker's current actions are actually serving Inter's interests. In his view, the chaos in Milan's management is further strengthening the rival team's dominance.

Historic Transfer and Treble Memories

In his interview, Materazzi also recalled the events of 2009. At that time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was transferred from Inter to Barcelona, while Samuel Eto'o arrived at Milan. This exchange proved extremely successful for the Nerazzurri: the team under Jose Mourinho won the Italian league, the cup, and the Champions League that season, achieving a historic Treble.

"I will always be grateful to Ibrahimovic for leaving for Barcelona and gifting us Samuel Eto'o," Materazzi emphasized. According to him, Zlatan's departure changed the team's internal atmosphere and paved the way for victories. The former defender evaluated Ibrahimovic's current administrative career in the same context—as indirectly helping the rival.

Milan is currently under serious pressure. The club's management, including Ibrahimovic, is accused of failing to set the club's strategy on the right track. Although the club is considering names like Ruben Amorim (or other specialists) as the new coach, the main focus is on the management system off the pitch. Materazzi's sarcastic comments highlight how complex the internal environment at Milan is.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, this conflict in Italy's Serie A has always been interesting. Any dispute between Inter and Milan, whether on the pitch or at the management level, clearly affects the balance in the league table. While Materazzi's sharp remarks may cause dissatisfaction among Milan fans, it is part of the emotion-rich environment characteristic of Italian football.