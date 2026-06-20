WC 2026: Brazil vs Haiti 3:0 (Watch Goals)
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WC 2026. Matchday 2
In the second round of the World Cup, the Brazil national team faced Haiti. In the second match of Group S, the South Americans secured a convincing 3:0 victory. The goals were scored by Cunha (brace) and Vinicius.
WC 2026. Matchday 2
Brazil — Haiti 3:0
Goals: Cunha 23, 36 (brace), Vinicius 45+3.
Thus, Brazil takes the lead in the group with 4 points after two matches. Haiti has yet to earn a point.
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