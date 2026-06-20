Boxing World Cup: 4 Uzbek Boxers Reach the Final

·7·Sport
Boxing World Cup: 4 Uzbek Boxers Reach the Final

The semi-final bouts of the Boxing World Cup started today. According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, our compatriots stepped into the ring and worthily defended the honor of our country in intense and uncompromising fights.

Based on the fights held so far, 4 of our boxers have secured their place in the final, while 2 of our representatives earned bronze medals.

General results of the semi-final fights

Boxer

Weight category

Opponent and country

Score

Final result

Farzona Fozilova

-48 kg

Angelika Kristaforszka (Poland)

5:0

Reached the final

Sitora Turdibekova

-60 kg

Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Kazakhstan)

1:4

Bronze medal

Abdumalik Halokov

-60 kg

Radoslav Rosenov (Bulgaria)

4:1

Reached the final

Oltinoy Sotimboyeva

+80 kg

Dina Islambekova (Kazakhstan)

5:0

Reached the final

Akmaljon Isroilov

-85 kg

Paolo Caruso (Italy)

2:3

Bronze medal

To‘rabek Habibullayev

-90 kg

Xuyezen Xan (China)

5:0

Reached the final

Hot details from the fights

  • Intensity among the women: Our representative in the -48 kg category Farzona Fozilova completely dominated her Polish opponent and reached the final with a unanimous decision (5:0). Unfortunately, in the -60 kg category, Sitora Turdibekova missed the opportunity against her Kazakh opponent and settled for 3rd place on the podium.

  • A masterclass from Abdumalik Halokov: Abdumalik, a main contender for the championship in the -60 kg weight category, easily defeated Bulgaria's Radoslav Rosenov. Halokov dominated in all rounds (5:0, 4:1, 4:1), eventually winning with a score of 4:1 .

A 'Trilogy' victory for Oltinoy Sotimboyeva:

The clash between Oltinoy Sotimboyeva (+80 kg) and Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova has become one of the most interesting events of the year. This was their third encounter this year (Oltinoy won at 'Strandja', Dina won at the Asian Championships). In the decisive bout, our representative left her opponent no chance — 5:0! The head-to-head score is now 2:1, and Oltinoy is in the final!

  • To‘rabek showed no mercy to the host: Defending the honor of our country in the -90 kg weight category, To‘rabek Habibullayev faced the host, China's Xuyezen Xan. To‘rabek completely neutralized his opponent in all three rounds (5:0), securing a ticket to the final with a clear advantage.

  • A painful defeat in an uncompromising bout: In the -85 kg category, Akmaljon Isroilov fought an equal battle against Italy's Paolo Caruso. However, according to a controversial decision by the judges, the Italian boxer won with a score of 2:3. Akmaljon finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

5 more fights await us!

The Uzbekistan national boxing team's journey in the World Cup continues. Soon, another 5 skilled boxers will enter the ring in the semi-finals. We sincerely wish our representatives luck and expect only victory!

UzbekistanPolandKazakhstanBulgariaItaly
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