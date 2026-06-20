Tottenham Join Race for Adam Wharton: Greenwood Transfer Rejected

Tottenham Hotspur, under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, continues to fundamentally overhaul the squad. The club management has identified Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as one of their primary targets for the summer transfer window. The young English talent has attracted the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances over the past year. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are ready to provide serious competition to teams like Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the 22-year-old. Roberto De Zerbi highly values Wharton's ability to control the game from deep and believes he fits perfectly into the tactical scheme he is building. Following the departure of Yves Bissouma, the "Spurs" view strengthening the center of the pitch as a priority.

Midfield Reforms

Tottenham plan to bring in at least three new players for the center of the pitch by the end of the transfer window. Currently, the club must also reach a concrete decision regarding Joao Palhinha. While there is an option to make the Portuguese player's loan permanent, interest from Sporting CP is complicating the situation.

Other candidates are also being considered in internal discussions. Specifically, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and West Ham midfielder Matheus Fernandes have been listed. However, due to Tonali's price being valued at over £100 million and the high demand for Fernandes, the Adam Wharton option appears to be the most realistic and achievable transfer for Tottenham.

The Mason Greenwood matter has been settled

Recently, reports circulated in the media that Tottenham might sign Marseille forward Mason Greenwood. According to the Daily Mail, the London club has denied these rumors. Despite the previous collaboration between Roberto De Zerbi and Greenwood, the "Spurs" do not intend to enter the race for the 24-year-old English forward.

Currently, Marseille has expressed readiness to sell Greenwood for approximately €50 million to improve their financial situation. However, Tottenham have focused their attention on strengthening the midfield rather than the attacking line. The club is expected to make an official bid for Wharton in the coming weeks. This transfer could significantly impact the balance of power in the Premier League.