The skill of Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who scored Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history against Colombia in their debut match, did not go unnoticed by his former teammates. The legendary goalkeeper and captain of CSKA Moscow, Igor Akinfeev, congratulated the Uzbek footballer on this massive achievement.

Speaking with journalists during the 'Charging with Number Ones' mass event at the CSKA Stadium, Akinfeev specifically highlighted Abbosbek's goal.

Igor Akinfeev's words of congratulations: «Of course, I saw his goal. I wouldn't be wrong to say it is one of the best and most difficult goals of his career. I read that he is one of the shortest players in the tournament, yet he scored with a header! I sincerely congratulate him».

Briefly about Fayzullayev and this historic moment

First step at the World Cup: The Uzbekistan national team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in its history and made its debut in Mexico City. Although the first match in Group K ended in favor of Colombia (1:3), Abbosbek's goal was etched into the history books.

Height factor and skill: Despite the 22-year-old footballer being one of the shortest participants of this World Cup, surrounded by the opponent's towering defenders, with a header, he managed to score a wonderful goal.

CSKA memories: Abbosbek appeared in 72 matches for CSKA, scoring 8 goals and leaving a bright mark in the Russian capital. In July 2025, he was transferred to the Turkish club Istanbul Bashakshehir.

Upcoming schedule for our national team

In the World Cup 2026 hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, our representatives face two more decisive matches in their bid to advance from the group stage:

Opponent Date Tournament Stage Portugal June 23 Group Stage, Matchday 2 DR Congo June 27 Group Stage, Matchday 3

We wish our national team and Abbosbek Fayzullayev great victories in the upcoming intense battles!