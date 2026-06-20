Akinfeev Congratulates Fayzullayev on Historic World Cup 2026 Goal

·30·Sport
Akinfeev Congratulates Fayzullayev on Historic World Cup 2026 Goal

The skill of Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who scored Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history against Colombia in their debut match, did not go unnoticed by his former teammates. The legendary goalkeeper and captain of CSKA Moscow, Igor Akinfeev, congratulated the Uzbek footballer on this massive achievement.

Speaking with journalists during the 'Charging with Number Ones' mass event at the CSKA Stadium, Akinfeev specifically highlighted Abbosbek's goal.

Igor Akinfeev's words of congratulations:

«Of course, I saw his goal. I wouldn't be wrong to say it is one of the best and most difficult goals of his career. I read that he is one of the shortest players in the tournament, yet he scored with a header! I sincerely congratulate him».

Briefly about Fayzullayev and this historic moment

  • First step at the World Cup: The Uzbekistan national team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in its history and made its debut in Mexico City. Although the first match in Group K ended in favor of Colombia (1:3), Abbosbek's goal was etched into the history books.

  • Height factor and skill: Despite the 22-year-old footballer being one of the shortest participants of this World Cup, surrounded by the opponent's towering defenders, with a header, he managed to score a wonderful goal.

  • CSKA memories: Abbosbek appeared in 72 matches for CSKA, scoring 8 goals and leaving a bright mark in the Russian capital. In July 2025, he was transferred to the Turkish club Istanbul Bashakshehir.

Upcoming schedule for our national team

In the World Cup 2026 hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, our representatives face two more decisive matches in their bid to advance from the group stage:

Opponent

Date

Tournament Stage

Portugal

June 23

Group Stage, Matchday 2

DR Congo

June 27

Group Stage, Matchday 3

We wish our national team and Abbosbek Fayzullayev great victories in the upcoming intense battles!

Abbosbek FayzullayevIgor AkinfeevCSKA MoscowUzbekistanColombia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Transfer bombshell from Fenerbahçe: Eldor is the main target of the Istanbul giantTransfer bombshell from Fenerbahçe: Eldor is the main target of the Istanbul giantToday, 16:17Tottenham Join Race for Adam Wharton: Greenwood Transfer RejectedTottenham Join Race for Adam Wharton: Greenwood Transfer RejectedToday, 16:13Anderson to the Citizens: The Most Expensive Transfer in City History?!Anderson to the Citizens: The Most Expensive Transfer in City History?!Today, 16:09Abbosbek: "During the warm-up, I felt like I was in a movie"Abbosbek: "During the warm-up, I felt like I was in a movie"Today, 15:58WC 2026: Will Vincenzo Montella leave the Turkey national team?WC 2026: Will Vincenzo Montella leave the Turkey national team?Today, 15:52Tantashev's Debut: Refereeing Controversies in Scotland vs MoroccoTantashev's Debut: Refereeing Controversies in Scotland vs MoroccoToday, 15:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?