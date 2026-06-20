Thomas Tuchel Unwilling to Risk Bukayo Saka: Plans for Ghana Match

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he may not start one of the team's key players, Bukayo Saka, in the upcoming World Cup group stage match against Ghana. Although the Arsenal forward came off the bench to provide an assist in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the tournament's opening match, his physical condition is prompting the coaching staff to be cautious. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

It appears that the 24-year-old winger has been struggling with Achilles tendon issues for some time. According to Goal.com, while the player played through the pain for Arsenal during the final stretch of the Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel has no intention of risking his health in the early stages of the tournament. The coach wants Saka to be fully recovered by the knockout stages.

Tuchel's Strategy and Squad Competition

Speaking about Bukayo Saka's condition, Thomas Tuchel noted that his level of preparation is improving day by day. "Bukayo is ready and he is getting better and better. I think by the final group game, he will be ready to perform at full strength," says the German specialist. This approach differs from Mikel Arteta's style, as the Arsenal manager usually prefers to keep medical information confidential.

The depth of the England national team's attacking line allows Tuchel to make such decisions comfortably. Specifically, Noni Madueke is expected to start on the right wing. Furthermore, the high form of other forwards gives the coach peace of mind. For instance, Ivan Toney recently scored a hat-trick in a closed-door friendly, proving his serious claim for a spot.

England will face Ghana on Tuesday at a stadium in Boston. Ghana entered the fight for group leadership after defeating Panama 1-0 in the first round. The "Black Stars" are known for their physical strength and disciplined defense, which is expected to be a serious test for England.

If England secures a second consecutive victory in this match, they will qualify for the round of 16 ahead of schedule. This would allow Tuchel to rotate the squad further in the final group game and rest key stars, including Bukayo Saka. For now, it is highly likely that fans will see the Arsenal star on the bench again.