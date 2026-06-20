Liverpool Ready to Offer €100 Million for Yan Diomande

·20·Sport
Liverpool Ready to Offer €100 Million for Yan Diomande

England's Liverpool FC is on the verge of making another sensational move in the transfer market. The Merseyside club has expressed its readiness to pay a record sum of £86 million (approximately €100 million) for RB Leipzig's talented forward Yan Diomande. This move is part of the team's strategy to fundamentally revamp its attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The club management views the Ivory Coast international as the primary candidate to replace the team's long-term leader, Mohamed Salah. According to the Liverpool Echo, negotiations between Liverpool and RB Leipzig intensified significantly on Thursday. If this transfer is completed, Diomande will become one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

Leipzig's Resistance and Transfer Price

According to initial reports, the German club rejected Liverpool's first official bid. RB Leipzig intends to keep its 19-year-old star and is offering him a new contract. The German side plans to include a substantial release clause in the contract to protect the player's market value.

Although relations between the two clubs have been very good following the transfers of Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Bundesliga side is not willing to give in easily this time. Goal.com writes that RB Leipzig is demanding around €130 million (£112 million) for their valuable asset. Only if this sum is offered will they consider letting the player go.

The Post-Salah Era and the New Manager's Plan

The significance of this transfer for Liverpool is very high. The team's legendary forward Mohamed Salah has announced he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the current season. Replacing the Egyptian star, who was the team's top scorer in eight of nine seasons, is a priority for new head coach Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish specialist, who took over from Arne Slot, has begun shaping an aggressive and attacking style of play in the team. Yan Diomande proved he fits Iraola's tactical blueprints perfectly, recording 12 goals and 9 assists in 33 matches last season. The player is currently participating in the World Cup with the Ivory Coast national team, attracting the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances.

If Liverpool pays the expected sum, Diomande will rise to third place on the club's list of most expensive transfers. Currently, Florian Wirtz (£116m) and British football record holder Alexander Isak (£125m) lead the list.

LiverpoolRB LeipzigTransfersYan DiomandeMohamed Salah
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