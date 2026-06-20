Toni Kroos Defends Jude Bellingham Amid Criticism

·3·Sport
Toni Kroos Defends Jude Bellingham Amid Criticism

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has supported Jude Bellingham, who has recently come under heavy criticism from the media and fans. The former German midfielder described the English star as one of the most complete players in modern football. This was reported by ixbt.com. Goal.com reports on this.

Following a fantastic debut last season, Bellingham has experienced a slight dip in form this season. Shoulder and muscle injuries have hindered his consistency. Some of the Spanish press and fans have even begun to question his place in the starting lineup.

Kroos's High Praise

During a recent podcast with Rio Ferdinand, Toni Kroos firmly stated that he does not agree with the negative opinions regarding Bellingham. He noted that the young midfielder's first year in Madrid was even better than expected and left everyone amazed.

"He is one of the most complete midfielders in the world. I see very rare and unique qualities in him. His ability and movements on the pitch are truly special," noted the retired German star.

In Kroos's view, physical issues are temporary and should not cast a shadow over the player's overall level. He added that he has no doubt about Bellingham's professionalism and that he remains among the world's elite players.

Fake News and Defamation Attempts

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, who joined the discussion, also commented on the hype surrounding Bellingham. In his opinion, some circles are deliberately spreading false information to damage the player's reputation.

"They are trying to create an image of Bellingham that does not correspond to reality. They are even fabricating stories about his personal life and character," said Ferdinand. According to the expert, such pressure is a negative consequence of the young star's rapid rise.

For Jude Bellingham, who is currently trying to solidify his place in the Real Madrid squad, support from such prestigious figures is mentally very important. The Real Madrid management also continues to express confidence in the player and expects him to return to his best form soon.

Real MadridJude BellinghamToni KroosFootballLa Liga
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