Morten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to Milan

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand has decided to leave the club during the summer transfer window. The Danish midfielder has already said goodbye to his teammates and coaching staff. AC Milan is emerging as the primary candidate for his next destination. This transfer is expected to be not only a reinforcement for the club but also the start of a new partnership between the player and his former mentor, Ruben Amorim. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to information shared by the Record newspaper, the 26-year-old footballer feels it is time to leave Lisbon. Hjulmand, who has played for Sporting for three years, was close to leaving last year, but the club management blocked the transfer at the time. In exchange, the management promised to let him go this summer if a suitable offer arrived.

The Ruben Amorim factor and the return to Serie A

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is playing a key role in Hjulmand's transfer. It was Amorim who brought the player to Lisbon in 2023 and handed him the captain's armband. The coach considers the Danish midfielder a central figure of his system and has already discussed the transfer with the Rossoneri management. According to Goal.com, Amorim views Hjulmand as an ideal defensive midfielder for any top club.

The Italian championship is not foreign to the player. Before joining Sporting, he played for Lecce and had already adapted to the atmosphere of Serie A. Therefore, Hjulmand's return to Italy to test himself in a high-level team seems to be a logical step in his career.

Competition and transfer price

Although Milan is the main contender, the transfer battle will not be easy. Atletico Madrid and several leading clubs from the English Premier League have shown interest in Hjulmand. While Sporting management promised to let the player go for a "reasonable price," the competition could drive the price up. A similar situation was previously observed in the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres.

According to current calculations, if no unexpected high offers arrive from England or Spain, Milan could settle this transfer around 35-40 million euros. Although there are hesitations within the club about spending such an amount for this position, the "Amorim effect" is expected to influence the final decision. The coach strongly desires to see his trusted general at the San Siro stadium.

If this transfer takes place, Milan's midfield will be significantly strengthened. Hjulmand's leadership qualities and his perfect understanding of the coach's philosophy will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the team's results in the coming season. For now, the parties are working on a final agreement.