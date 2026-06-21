UFC Vegas 119: Las Vegas Tournament Concluded — All Fight Results

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UFC Vegas 119: Las Vegas Tournament Concluded — All Fight Results

The latest UFC Vegas 119 mixed martial arts tournament in Las Vegas, USA, has come to an end. You can find all the results of this fight night, filled with knockouts and unexpected submissions, in the special table below.

Full tournament results

Winning fighter

Losing fighter

Round

Method of victory

Manel Kape

Kyoji Horiguchi

Round 3

Technical Knockout (TKO)

Navaxo Stirling

Ion Cutelaba

Round 2

Technical Knockout (TKO)

Kristian Rodrigues

Haider Amil

Round 1

Submission

Murtazali Magomedov

Melsik Bagdasaryan

Round 1

Submission

Vinicius Oliveira

Andre Fili

Round 2

Technical Knockout (TKO)

Kevin Borjas

Andre Lima

Round 3

Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bias Mesquita

Melissa Mullins

Round 1

Submission

Mitch Raposo

Allan Nascimento

Round 3

Decision

Gaston Bolanos

Michael Aswell

Round 3

Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Levan Chokheli

Leon Shahbazyan

Round 1

Technical Knockout (TKO)

Luana Santos

Carol Rosa

Round 3

Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shane Collins

Otar Tantsilolovi

Round 3

Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Next tournament reminder

UFC fans won't have to wait long for the next fights. The next UFC Fight Night tournament is scheduled for June 27 of this year.

UFCLas VegasUSAManel KapeKyoji Horiguchi
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