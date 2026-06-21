UFC Vegas 119: Las Vegas Tournament Concluded — All Fight Results

The latest UFC Vegas 119 mixed martial arts tournament in Las Vegas, USA, has come to an end. You can find all the results of this fight night, filled with knockouts and unexpected submissions, in the special table below.

Full tournament results

Winning fighter Losing fighter Round Method of victory Manel Kape Kyoji Horiguchi Round 3 Technical Knockout (TKO) Navaxo Stirling Ion Cutelaba Round 2 Technical Knockout (TKO) Kristian Rodrigues Haider Amil Round 1 Submission Murtazali Magomedov Melsik Bagdasaryan Round 1 Submission Vinicius Oliveira Andre Fili Round 2 Technical Knockout (TKO) Kevin Borjas Andre Lima Round 3 Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Bias Mesquita Melissa Mullins Round 1 Submission Mitch Raposo Allan Nascimento Round 3 Decision Gaston Bolanos Michael Aswell Round 3 Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Levan Chokheli Leon Shahbazyan Round 1 Technical Knockout (TKO) Luana Santos Carol Rosa Round 3 Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Shane Collins Otar Tantsilolovi Round 3 Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Next tournament reminder

UFC fans won't have to wait long for the next fights. The next UFC Fight Night tournament is scheduled for June 27 of this year.