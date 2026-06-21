UFC Vegas 119: Las Vegas Tournament Concluded — All Fight Results
The latest UFC Vegas 119 mixed martial arts tournament in Las Vegas, USA, has come to an end. You can find all the results of this fight night, filled with knockouts and unexpected submissions, in the special table below.
Full tournament results
Winning fighter
Losing fighter
Round
Method of victory
Round 3
Technical Knockout (TKO)
Navaxo Stirling
Ion Cutelaba
Round 2
Technical Knockout (TKO)
Kristian Rodrigues
Haider Amil
Round 1
Submission
Murtazali Magomedov
Melsik Bagdasaryan
Round 1
Submission
Vinicius Oliveira
Andre Fili
Round 2
Technical Knockout (TKO)
Kevin Borjas
Andre Lima
Round 3
Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Bias Mesquita
Melissa Mullins
Round 1
Submission
Mitch Raposo
Allan Nascimento
Round 3
Decision
Gaston Bolanos
Michael Aswell
Round 3
Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Levan Chokheli
Leon Shahbazyan
Round 1
Technical Knockout (TKO)
Luana Santos
Carol Rosa
Round 3
Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Shane Collins
Otar Tantsilolovi
Round 3
Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Next tournament reminder
UFC fans won't have to wait long for the next fights. The next UFC Fight Night tournament is scheduled for June 27 of this year.
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