Curaçao achieves historic result: first-ever World Cup point

The second round of matches in Group E of the World Cup has concluded. Following Germany's victory over Côte d'Ivoire (2:1), Ecuador and Curaçao faced off in the group's second match. The encounter, held at the magnificent Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, USA, ended in a hard-fought draw.

Match summary

Throughout the game, the Ecuador national team, led by Enner Valencia and Moises Caicedo, exerted significant pressure, but Curaçao's defense and goalkeeper Eloy Room remained resolute, successfully repelling the opponents' attacks.

Historic result: With this 0:0 draw, the Curaçao national team, managed by the renowned specialist Dick Advocaat, earned their first-ever point in the history of the World Cup.

Group E standings after Round 2

Following the second round of matches, the points in the quartet are distributed as follows:

Germany — 6 points (Qualified for playoffs) Côte d'Ivoire — 3 points Ecuador — 1 point Curaçao — 1 point

In the final round, Curaçao will face Côte d'Ivoire, and Ecuador will play Germany. Both teams still have a chance to advance to the playoffs.

Lineups and substitutions

Ecuador:

Hernán Galíndez, Piero Inkapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupiñán (71' José Angulo), Jordi Alcívar (46' Kevin Rodríguez), Oscar Vite, Alan Franco (83' Angelo Preciado), Moises Caicedo, Jon Yeboah (89' Joan Caicedo), Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata.

Curaçao:

Eloy Room, Jordan Obispo, Shannon Floranus, Roshni Garry, Joshua Brenet, Gyro Fonville (76' Querton Eijma), Juninho Bakuna (75' Jervinho Gorre), Leonardo Bakuna, Livelay Comenencia (84' Gottfried Roemerato), Tahith Chong (76' Rishairo Margarita), Jurgen Locadia (83' Charlon Castaneyer).

Cautions (Yellow cards):

The match was quite intense, and the referee issued a total of 6 yellow cards to the players: