Significant changes are expected in the club career of Eldor Shomurodov, who is currently representing the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. After a high-level debut season in Turkey, the 30-year-old striker is receiving offers from the country's most powerful clubs.

Trabzonspor Joins the Race

Previously, it was reported that Fenerbahce had identified Shomurodov as a primary target for the summer transfer window and had begun efforts to acquire him. Now, another Turkish giant, Trabzonspor, has actively entered the race for our compatriot.

According to reputable Turkish sports sources, specifically Ajansspor and Sabah, the Trabzonspor management has initiated preliminary negotiations with Istanbul Bashakshehir regarding the striker's transfer.

Top Scorer Race and Transfer Value

After arriving from Italy's Roma last season, Shomurodov became a true star at Istanbul Bashakshehir, significantly increasing his market value:

Successful Season : Scoring 22 goals during the championship, Eldor Shomurodov became the tournament's joint top scorer alongside Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu and was awarded the Golden Boot.

Price Increase: At the start of the summer, the Istanbul club was willing to accept 10 million euros for Shomurodov's transfer. However, according to recent data, Bashakshehir is demanding at least 15 million euros to release their leader.

European Status of Suitor Clubs

Upon returning from the World Cup, Eldor Shomurodov will have to make a crucial decision regarding which club to continue his career with. The European competition berths for the teams vying for his signature for next season are as follows:

Club Name League Position Next Season's European Status Fenerbahce 2nd place (Runners-up) UEFA Champions League Trabzonspor 3rd place (Cup Winners) UEFA Europa League Istanbul Bashakshehir 5th place UEFA Conference League

Ahead, Shomurodov awaits not only a new club but also the opportunity to compete in higher-prestige European competitions. We wish our captain, who is currently focusing on the national team's historic participation in the 2026 World Cup, good luck in future matches and the transfer window.