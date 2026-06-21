Professional Boxing: Ruslan Abdullayev Knocks Out Cuban Opponent

·2·Sport
Professional Boxing: Ruslan Abdullayev Knocks Out Cuban Opponent

Our compatriot Ruslan Abdullayev, competing in the super lightweight division of professional boxing, celebrated another victory at a fight night organized in California, USA. In this bout, he once again demonstrated his high level of skill.

Fight details and result

This serious clash in the weight category ended with the following indicators:

  • Weight class: Super lightweight (63.5 kg)

  • Opponent: Orestes Velazquez (Cuba)

  • Scheduled duration: 10 rounds

  • Fight result: TKO in the 5th round

Having shown activity from the opening rounds, Ruslan Abdullayev delivered a powerful and precise blow in the 5th round. As a result, the referee was forced to stop the fight, recording a victory for our compatriot by technical knockout.

The perfect streak continues

This success over Orestes Velazquez marks the fifth professional ring victory for Ruslan Abdullayev. Currently, our compatriot's overall record is as follows:

  • Total fights: 5

  • Wins: 5

  • Losses: 0

By confidently continuing his undefeated streak, Abdullayev has further strengthened his position in the super lightweight division.

Ruslan AbdullayevOrestes VelazquezUSACalifornia
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