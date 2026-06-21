Justin Gaethje Speaks on Ilia Topuria's Situation

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje spoke about Ilia Topuria, noting that his future career and desire to reclaim the belt will not be easy. Gaethje stated that opponents' fear of Topuria has vanished, which will create additional difficulties for him.

Justin Gaethje's thoughts

«Daring to tell the bitter truth is worthy of respect. Especially for someone like Ilia, because he is still far from reality. I told him he was making a mistake by taking on such a heavy burden. I asked him what he would do once the fight went into the second and third rounds. But this only pushed him further from the truth. He wanted to prove he was right.» I didn't break Tony Ferguson's self-confidence; I changed how his opponents viewed him. Before me, Topuria didn't know what defeat was. After I simply showed people that fear must be overcome, no one will enter the cage fearing him anymore. Now it will be very difficult for Ilia to fight opponents who are not afraid of him.»

Key takeaways from the statement

Gaethje highlighted several important points in his interview:

Psychological pressure and reality: Ilia Topuria took on excessive responsibilities and failed to correctly assess the situation in the later rounds of the fight.

Loss of fear among opponents: While Topuria was undefeated, his opponents were intimidated. Now, other fighters will enter the ring without fear.

The example regarding Tony Ferguson: Gaethje emphasizes that just as he changed the perception of Tony Ferguson by defeating him, a similar situation has occurred with Topuria.

This situation indicates the beginning of a new and much more difficult period in Ilia Topuria's career.