Cannavaro: "Disappointed with the result, but proud of my players"

·57·Sport
Cannavaro: "Disappointed with the result, but proud of my players"

Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national football team, shared his thoughts at the press conference following a painful defeat (1:3) against DR Congo in the 3rd round of the World Cup. The Italian specialist discussed the match analysis, mistakes made, and the players' performance.

"We made mistakes in the second half and were punished"

Cannavaro specifically highlighted that the game played out in two different ways:

"We started the first half very well today and had many opportunities. We spent a lot of energy in the first half. Until today, our physical efficiency has been good, and we performed well physically today as well.

Our opponent was also a physically well-conditioned team. We knew that if we didn't control the ball before the game, it would be difficult. In the second half, we started making mistakes, and that's why we conceded goals."

"Disappointed with the result, but it was a great experience"

Despite the defeat, the coach believes this tournament will serve as a foundation for the future:

"Of course, I have communicated a lot with the players. We knew we had to play against strong teams in our group. But we are disappointed with this result.

This tournament has been a great experience for both me and the players. I believe this will give us great motivation in the future."

"I have no complaints about the players"

Concluding his remarks, Fabio Cannavaro stated that he would not blame his pupils for the defeat and expressed his support for them:

"Yes, we made mistakes. However, I don't want to complain about the players at all. They did everything they could, and I am proud of them."

Although the World Cup 2026 group stage has ended for our national team, this historic mundial will serve as a great learning experience for our players. Stay tuned to our page, as we continue to cover the hottest playoff battles!"

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistanDR Congo
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