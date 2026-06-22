Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

·100·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

For the first time in FIFA history, the World Cup, hosted by three countries — the USA, Canada, and Mexico — is entering an increasingly intense and uncompromising stage. Even in the opening days of the tournament, the first casualties to leave the Mundial and the teams that have secured their spots in the next round have already been determined.

However, at this moment, the attention of the global football community and experts is focused on the central match of the second round in Group K.

The mysterious Uzbekistan and the wounded favorite Portugal

In the upcoming clash, the tournament debutant, whose capabilities and tactical moves remain a "secret" to the football community — the Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal, the favorite of the group and, in terms of pure power, the main favorite of the tournament. The Portuguese failed to show the game they expected in the first round and struggled to demonstrate their full potential. Therefore, this match is decisive for both sides.

One of the biggest reasons for the growing interest in this match is, without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's last chance and the wave of criticism

Participating in his sixth World Cup, just like Lionel Messi, the Portuguese legend is missing only one trophy in his rich collection: the World Cup. This Mundial, taking place on North American soil, is the final opportunity for the 41-year-old Cristiano. After all, no one believes he will wait another four years to attend the next World Cup.

After the failure in the first round, Ronaldo was subjected to harsh criticism:

  • Many fans are demanding that head coach Roberto Martínez leave the veteran striker on the bench for the match against Uzbekistan.

  • Critics argue that it is time to give opportunities to spirited and fast young players instead of him.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to be easily defeated. Using his absolute authority and influence in the national team, he has decided to play every match in full.

Instagram statement and the 230th record match

The match against the Uzbekistan national team will go down in history for Cristiano Ronaldo as his 230th jubilee appearance in the Portugal jersey. At such a responsible moment, the legendary footballer issued a firm statement to fans through his social media.

Ronaldo posted several intense photos from the training session on his Instagram page and wrote a short and concise caption:

«All our focus is on the task at hand!»

While various debates continue among experts and fans, Cristiano and his team are preparing for the match against Uzbekistan with high enthusiasm.

Cristiano RonaldoUzbekistanPortugalLionel MessiRoberto Martínez
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