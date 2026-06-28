Gary Neville criticizes England: Only Jude Bellingham is in form

Former England defender Gary Neville has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the "Three Lions" performance at the World Cup. In his view, in the team managed by Thomas Tuchel, only Jude Bellingham is currently playing at the expected high level. The performance of the other players is causing concern. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

England won 2-0 against Panama in Group L, advancing to the 1/32 final stage as group leaders. Although goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane secured the victory, Neville noted that the quality of play is not enough to stop the criticism. The English will now face DR Congo in Atlanta.

According to Goal.com, Neville called Bellingham the only bright spot of the team in an interview with ITV. "He is currently the only player in form; he looks sharp and agile. Jude is playing at the level expected of him. This team has set a certain standard by reaching finals and semi-finals in recent years, so the demands are accordingly high," the former footballer said.

Defensive problems and Tuchel's task

Neville also specifically highlighted the instability in the team's defense. Especially in the game where Declan Rice was absent, Panama managed to break through England's defense several times. The expert warned that stronger opponents will not forgive such mistakes.

"Thomas Tuchel said in an interview that the team would improve in games against stronger opponents. They have to do this. The coaching staff should not think everything is fine during their analysis. We need Declan Rice back and the defensive line to be significantly strengthened. Panama did not have enough skill to punish us, but the situation will change in the playoffs," Neville added.

Although England finished first in the group, a mood of dissatisfaction is felt among experts and fans. According to Neville, the team is currently unable to meet the high bar it set in previous tournaments. This is causing criticism even after victories.

In his opinion, team members, including players like Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford, must radically improve their game. Otherwise, England risks exiting the tournament in the early stages of the playoffs. The next test for Tuchel's pupils is of utmost importance.