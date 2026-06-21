Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar

·1·Sport
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar

According to a report from the reputable Liverpool Hub page on X (Twitter), England's Liverpool FC is closely monitoring the movements of Abbosbek Fayzullaev, midfielder for the Uzbekistan national team and Turkey's Başakşehir.

Transfer rumor details

The English giant's scouts have put the Uzbek football star under special observation in such a major tournament:

  • Center of attention: Fayzullaev has attracted the attention of Liverpool's technical staff with his meaningful and dynamic performances for both Başakşehir and the national team.

  • Shining at the 2026 World Cup: Currently, Abbosbek is actively participating in the World Cup with the Uzbekistan national team. By scoring against Colombia in the 1st round, he once again proved his high-level quality as a player.

The next big opportunity

If the English club's scouts continue to track Abbosbek, it is quite possible that this interest will turn into a serious and official offer after the 2026 World Cup.

As a reminder, Fayzullaev and the Uzbekistan national team will play their next high-stakes match on June 23 at 22:00 against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. This match is a great opportunity not only for our national team to gain points but also for our player to once again showcase his skills to European scouts.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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