A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands

·85·World
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands

In November 2021, Peruvian archaeologists announced a unique discovery at the Kajamarquilla archaeological site, approximately 25 kilometers from the city of Lima. A well-preserved mummy was found in an oval underground grave located beneath the area of the ancient city.

According to experts, the mummy was tied with ropes, its body curled in a fetal position, and its hands were covering its face. Additionally, the body was buried wrapped in several layers of fabric.

Initial studies indicate that the individual was a young man around 18–30 years old. Scientists speculate that he may have been a merchant or a person of significant status in the society of that time.

The mummy is said to date back approximately 800–1200 years, belonging to the pre-Inca period. Researchers emphasize that such a burial method was linked to the religious beliefs and rituals of the people of that era.

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