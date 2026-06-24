Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path

·9·Sport
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path

After the match against Portugal, many saw Abduqodir Husanov break down in tears of frustration. This was not just an emotion following a simple defeat. He understands the demands, pace, and pressure of European football better than many of his teammates, having struggled and made mistakes himself before gradually adapting to that environment.

His movements stepping out of defense and pushing forward during the game were not accidental. Husanov felt the gap on the pitch. He realized sooner than others where the team was lagging and the speed at which the opponent was operating.

His early period in the Premier League was not easy either. He made mistakes in a match against Chelsea and faced harsh criticism. But over time, those difficulties turned him into a stronger player. Now we see the level Abduqodir has reached.

The Uzbekistan national team is currently at a similar stage. The team is participating in the World Cup for the first time, and the draw placed them in one of the toughest groups. The matches against Colombia and Portugal were a huge test. The result is painful, but football at this level is learned precisely through such mistakes, defeats, and pressure.

Just as Abduqodir was forged by playing against strong opponents in Europe, the national team is undergoing a similar process at the World Cup. Such matches teach players to make decisions faster, operate under pressure, and adapt to a high tempo.

Therefore, now is not the time to tear the team down or mock the players. They are going through a difficult transition period. Like Abduqodir, they can rise after mistakes, grow stronger, and reach a new level.

At a time like this, the national team must be supported, as the hardest part of this journey is happening right now.

Abduqodir HusanovUzbekistanPortugalWorld CupPremier League
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