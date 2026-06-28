Who will Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo face in the playoffs?

·4·Sport
Who will Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo face in the playoffs?

All matches in Group K of the FIFA World Cup have officially concluded. Following the drama-filled games of the final round, the opponents and schedule for the teams advancing to the Round of 16 have been determined.

Brief details of the final round results:

  • DR Congo 3:1 Uzbekistan (Despite taking an early lead thanks to a quick goal from Eldor Shomurodov, our representatives suffered a painful defeat due to second-half errors).

  • Colombia 0:0 Portugal (In a fierce battle between two giants, the score remained goalless, a result that saw both teams advance to the next stage).

Round of 16 pairings and official dates:

Based on the group stage standings, the leaders of Group K will face the following opponents in the first knockout stage:

  1. Portugal vs Croatia. This clash, expected to be one of the most central and intense encounters of the playoffs, July 3 will take place on this date.

  2. Colombia vs Ghana. The do-or-die battle for the Colombians, who finished top of the group, against the Africans July 4 is scheduled for this date.

  3. DR Congo vs England. DR Congo, who advanced to the playoffs following their victory over Uzbekistan, now face one of the tournament's main favorites.

Although the group stage has ended for our representatives, the most heated and unforgiving playoff matches of the World Cup lie ahead. Share this news with your football-fan friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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